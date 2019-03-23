|
Robert J Tubergen, 76, of Pinellas Park, Florida and formerly of Holland, passed away March 20. Bob was a former realtor with Tubergen Realty and Real Estate One. He was active in the Holland area barber shops. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Tubergen Jr and Helen Tubergen Wildschut; his first wife Barbara Dyke Tubergen; and his brother James (Patty) Tubergen. He is survived by his wife Jo Widman Tubergen; daughter Kim (Jeff) Henrichs of Seminole, Florida; son Chris (Lori) Tubergen of Tarpon Springs, Florida; sisters Mary (Terry) Nienhuis of Holland and Joan (Tom) Dykema of Byron Center. Services will be held 2pm Sunday, March 31 at 60th Street Baptist Church of Pinellas Park.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019