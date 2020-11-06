Robert A. Vinstra age 88 of Kalamazoo, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning November 4, 2020 at the Alamo Nursing Home in Kalamazoo.
He was born July 23, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan son of the late Andrew and Cora (Laarman) Vinstra.
Bob resided in Kalamazoo since 1997 coming from Coopersville. His early life was spent in Holland where he was a graduate of Holland High School with the class of 1950.
He had been employed several years at the Zeeland Processing Plant and Kandu Industries in Holland, Michigan.
Bob was a member of the First Reformed Church in Holland.
He is survived by one sister: Emily Schornstien of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers: H. Raymond (Sharon) Vinstra of Kalamazoo and Kenneth J. (Linda) Vinstra of Oscoda and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews.
A graveside service and burial will take place at 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland. The Rev. Fritz Kruithof will officiate.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the charity of one's own choice. The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.