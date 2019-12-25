Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Mr. Robert Wayne ""Bob"" Brinks


1943 - 2019
Mr. Robert Wayne ""Bob"" Brinks Obituary
Mr. Robert "Bob" Wayne Brinks, 76, passed away peacefully at Courtyard Healthcare in Goshen, IN on the afternoon of Friday, December 20, 2019 after battling an extended illness. Bob was born on November 25, 1943 in Zeeland, MI to Henry H. and Ida (Nienheus) Brinks.
Bob spent most of his life in the Michiana area, residing mostly in South Bend and Elkhart. He was employed in sales, selling conversion vans and RVs with Midwest Van in Elkhart for twenty years before retiring in 2001. On April 19, 1997, Bob married Jody Glon, who survives. Bob was a Vietnam War vet who proudly served his county in the United States Army, 1968 and 1969 Infantry.
Bob was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed spending time golfing with friends and family. He was a member of Granger Community Church and loved to praise the Lord. He was also a graduate of Michigan State and survived living in a Notre Dame household! Bob was a loving husband and proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife of 22 years, Jody Brinks of South Bend, Bob is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Scott) Hyder of Fort Wayne and Chanin Taylor of Florida; grandchildren Ellyana, Brody, Megan and Kelsie; great-grandson Liam; sisters Mary (Charlie Szymczak) Brinks of Denver, CO and Nan Brinks of Denver, CO; twin brothers Rick (Fiona) Brinks of Waterford, MI and Rodney Brinks of Richmond, VA; as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents.
A memorial service will be held in Bob's honor on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 1-3:00 PM prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contribution may be made in Bob's honor to Ascera Care Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 180427, Fort Smith, AR 72918.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019
