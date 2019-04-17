|
|
Robert Lloyd Weersing, age 93, of Hesperia passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on April 25, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio to the late James and Clara Weersing. He later married Sue Ann Biggart-Newville on December 20, 1995, in Hesperia. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII. He was employed as a quality control chemist for 28 years at Chemetron Corp. in Holland and for 8 years at Windward Products in Grand Haven. He was an active member in the Reformed and Presbyterian denominations. Bob was a builder, enjoyed flying, sailing, gardening, and traveling with his family.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sue; children, David (Gloria) Weersing, Peggy (David) Ebels, and Donald (Karen) Weersing; step-daughter, Meta Kruzel; grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Emelander, Ronald Weersing, Thomas Weersing, and Carrie (Greg) Gabrielse; and many great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcelyn; brother, Dale; and step-daughter, Linda Bancroft.
Visitation is Monday, April 22, from 5- 7 PM at the Crandell Funeral Home in Fremont. Memorial Services are Tuesday, April 23, at 1 PM at the Hesperia Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dan Anderson officiating. Interment is at Grandville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice or the Hesperia Presbyterian Church. Friends may share memories and condolences online at www.crandellfh.com. 231-924-0800
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019