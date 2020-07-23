Robert Westrate

Robert "Bob" William Westrate, 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, July 19th at his home in Holland.
Robert was born in Holland to Dr. William and Beatrice Westrate on April 3rd, 1952. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1970, where his intrinsic virtues of honesty, integrity, compassion, and loyalty were fortified. He was a lifelong champion of the 2nd Amendment and uncompromisingly put Safety First. Only his family and his God knew greater love than his country.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Holland, daughter Laura Westrate, son Colton (Stacy) Westrate, granddaughters Ellie Jean and Wren Westrate, brother Michael Westrate, sister Sally (Michael) Carr, aunt Barbara Grissen, in-laws Laurie Lemson and Raymond Aichner, Charlie (Patti) Lemson, Pat Lemson, and many extended family and friends.
Per his request, Robert has been cremated and there will be a private family service at another time.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Park Reformed Church, 1175 Floral Street Holland, Michigan. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com