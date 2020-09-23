1/1
Rod Lawrence
1956 - 2020
Rod Lawrence went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020 at the age of 64. Rod was born on July 19, 1956 in Holland, MI.
Rod was a 1974 graduate of West Ottawa High School, 1978 graduate of John Wesley College and received his Masters from Calvin University. He married Ilene Petke on August 25, 1979 and they cherished 41 wonderful years of life together.
Rod was a devout family man who was committed to Jesus Christ. His life was dedicated to serving people, which included his roles as Director of The Good Samaritan Center (Love, inc.), Director of Community Haven, Pastor of English Lake Church and Founder of Luke 2:52 Ministries.
Rod lived his life full of love, laughter and joy. He was a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal friend, admired mentor and never knew a stranger. His love for Jesus permeated every aspect of his life. Rod was generous, compassionate and made people feel valued. He was quick to laugh and his smile lit up the room. Rod loved fishing, traveling, working with his hands, being on the water, reading and adventures with his family and friends. His commitment to Jesus Christ, love for people, and spirit of joy was evident in all that he did.
Rod will be deeply missed by his wife Ilene (Petke) Lawrence, daughter Heidi (Adam) Kent, son Joshua, grandchild Coleman Kent, mother Ann Lawrence, brothers Randy (Debbie) Lawrence, Tom (Vicki) Lawrence, Tim (Cindy) Lawrence, Ilene's eight siblings and many nieces and nephews. Rod was proceeded by his father George Lawrence Jr.
"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." - Joshua 1:9
An outdoor memorial service, celebrating Rod's life, will take place at 1:30 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Bair Lake Bible Camp. 12500 Prang Street, Jones, MI 49061.
Please bring a lawn chair and join us for a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial contribution to Bair Lake Bible Camp (blbc.com), a place that was very dear to Rod's heart.




Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Bair Lake Bible Camp
