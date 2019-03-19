|
Rodger Dangremond age 86, of Holland, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. It was one day prior to his 87th birthday.
He was a member of Christ Memorial Church and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force. He served from 1952-1956 with two years in Japan as a Cryptographer. During retirement, Rodger traced his ancestry back to 1315 and the French Huguenots. He retired from Micromatic Textron in Engineering Management. Rodger and Judy spent 25 years wintering in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Warren, Howard, Don, Jerry, Earl Schipper and Carol Brink.
Rodger is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy; daughter, Dawn and Rick Petzak; grandchildren, Danielle and Justin Hawkes; Brooke and Chris Spyke, Justin Petzak; first great grandson, Jack Wesley Hawkes born March 1, 2019; brother, Art and Karen Dangremond; many nieces and nephews.
Rodger's family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Freedom village for their love and care.
Funeral services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the chapel at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland (please use entrances D&E). Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019