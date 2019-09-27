|
Rodger Van Nuil, age 90, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Rodger was born and raised in Holland, and returned to his hometown after serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Rodger and his wife Alma were members of South Olive Christian Reformed Church. After 50 years of employment, Rodger retired from De Leeuw Lumber, but maintained a love of wood working.
Rodger was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Van Nuil; daughter, Patricia (Van Nuil) Jones; and brother Ken Van Nuil.
He is survived by his children: Robert Van Nuil of Holland, John and Debra Van Nuil of Holland and Linda and Jeffrey Brouwer of Huntsville, AL, as well as son-in-law, James Jones of Niwot, CO; grandchildren: Daniel and Amanda Jones, Ross and Nikki Jones, Anna and Ben Rodriguez, Heather Van Nuil, Allison and Matt Bosman, Emily Van Nuil, Jake Brouwer and Chad Brouwer; five great-grandchildren (with number six on the way).
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019, at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 N. 120th Ave, Holland. Rev. Doug Fauble will officiate. Visitation will be 2-5 pm on Sunday, September 29, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland, MI 49464. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. An online registry is available at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019