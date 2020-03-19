|
|
Rodney L. Bice, age 87 of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Poppen Hospice Residence. He was born on March 10, 1933 in Ludington, MI to the late Harry and Margaret (Pehrson) Bice. He married Madeleine Fendt-Tilton on September 20, 1984 in Fennville, MI. Rodney graduated from Muskegon High School and then attended the University of Michigan. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean Conflict. Rodney was a resident of the Tri-Cities area for 45 years, previously living in Flushing, MI. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, was owner of Engineering Supply and Imaging, and previously worked in sales. Rodney was an avid golfer who enjoyed boating and traveling. He was a member of the Spring Lake Country Club and proud member of the American Legion. He will be remembered by many. Rodney is survived by his wife, Madeleine; daughter, Jennifer Bice of Claire, MI; sons, Daniel Bice of Clay, MI and Steven Bice of Chicago, IL; stepsons, Thomas (Pam) Tilton of Spring Lake, Kevin Tilton (Sandy Bock) of Batavia, IL, and Matthew (Denise) Tilton of Spring Lake; 7 grandchildren: Tiffany, Christopher, Stephania, Aaron, Sophia, Eva and Rachel; brother, Thomas Bice; brother-in-law, Joseph Fendt; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Westerhoff-Young and Pat Fendt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Bice. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, a private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. David Gross officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the American Legion; Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Friends may meet the family on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary's School Tuition Fund, Food for the Poor, or Smile Train. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Rodney's online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2020