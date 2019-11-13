|
|
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Roger L. De Weerd, loving father to Mary (Bob) Hamm, Dianne (Kevin) Kuipers, Carol Zeh, Lisa (Marcio) Menezes, Laura (Dan) Miller, passed away at the age of 90.
Roger was born in Holland, Michigan on March 14, 1929. He grew up as a member of 4th Reformed Church and was a current member of First Reformed Church. Mr. De Weerd had a long accomplished career at Consumers Power and retired in 1991 after many years of service. He was gifted with his hands and enjoyed wood working as a hobby. Roger also enjoyed playing cards, fishing and camping with his family and friends. Roger and his late spouse Jennie loved traveling and visited, Hawaii, Europe, Alaska and they traveled across the United States.
Mr. De Weerd is also survived by 14 adoring grandchildren and 16 cherished great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Roxanne) De Weerd; sister, Phyllis (Lynn) Post. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jennie De Weerd (Mennenga) and his daughter, Susan Lynn.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, November 16, from 10-10:45 a.m. at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at First Church. Pastor John Zwyghuizen officiating. Private interment will take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Maplewood Cottages or to Hospice of Holland.
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019