Roger Headley
Roger Headley Sr. passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 75 with his wife at his side.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Sandra (Kuyers). He is
survived by his children: Roger Jr. (Karen) Headley, Heidi (Scott) Mesbergen, Shane (Rebecca)
Headley, William (Angela) Headley. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren that brought him much joy. He will also be missed by his siblings: Kathryn, Elmer (Sharon), Harold (Barbara), Nina (Bernie) Skippers, Peter (Cathy) and his in-laws: Sharon (Larry) Tymes, John (Bev) Kuyers, Shirley (Dr. Dan) Hartsell, and Phillip (Pam) Kuyers. Rog worked as a welder for 30+ years. He enjoyed gardening, playing softball, bowling and watching his grandchildren do what they loved. Roger would not be Roger without his cowboy boots and jeans. A celebration of Rog's life was held at Rusk CRC with burial at Rusk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Borculo Christian School or Spectrum Health Hospice

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:30 - 07:00 PM
Rusk CRC
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rusk CRC
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ray and Barb
Family
November 23, 2020
sandy and family, you have our deepest sympathy and prayers. May our God of comfort be with you all, and may you cling to the hope that death no longer has victory over us. We have eternal life and will someday again be together. Roger's love of for his family, farming and life were a joy to see. We will be praying for you. Blessings Tim and Judy Mekkes.
Tim Mekkes
Family
November 22, 2020
To Sandy and Heidi,
I am so sorry to hear that your husband and father passed away. So difficult during the holidays and during covid. Praying that God will comfort you and help you through these hard days of saying your final goodbyes and adjusting to a different life. May He bring to mind many forgotten memories over the days ahead.
Karen Hull, OAC friend and coworker
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Kathy and Family
Condolences to all. The Lord Bless you and open the gates of heaven for your loved one.
Donna and Ron Ward
Donna Ward
Friend
November 22, 2020
Love and prayers to all of your family. May all those special memories and God's love surround and comfort you.
Martha J Katt
Friend
November 22, 2020
Condolences and prayers be with your family. May all the special memories with God's love surround and comfort you.
Martha J Katt
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
Dear Sandy, Heidi and the rest of Roger's family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Roger was such a good man and we know he will be deeply missed. Please take care of yourselves and each other as you walk this journey of grief. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you today and in the days to come. Deepest sympathy,
Tom and Kim Sullivan
Kim Sullivan
Friend
November 21, 2020
Seeing Roger come into the shop always brightened our day! Our sincere condolences to the whole family with his passing. Our prayers for you all during this time, Sincerely Don and Cheryl from Allendale Auto Service .
Don and Cheryl Mulder
Friend
