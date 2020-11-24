Roger Headley Sr. passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 75 with his wife at his side.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Sandra (Kuyers). He is

survived by his children: Roger Jr. (Karen) Headley, Heidi (Scott) Mesbergen, Shane (Rebecca)

Headley, William (Angela) Headley. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren that brought him much joy. He will also be missed by his siblings: Kathryn, Elmer (Sharon), Harold (Barbara), Nina (Bernie) Skippers, Peter (Cathy) and his in-laws: Sharon (Larry) Tymes, John (Bev) Kuyers, Shirley (Dr. Dan) Hartsell, and Phillip (Pam) Kuyers. Rog worked as a welder for 30+ years. He enjoyed gardening, playing softball, bowling and watching his grandchildren do what they loved. Roger would not be Roger without his cowboy boots and jeans. A celebration of Rog's life was held at Rusk CRC with burial at Rusk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Borculo Christian School or Spectrum Health Hospice



