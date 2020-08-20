1/1
Roger Lee DeVries
Roger Lee DeVries, age 81, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Hilda DeVries; brother, Don DeVries; sister-in-law, Alma DeVries and brother-in-law, Robert Bush. He will be remembered by his wife, Shara Lue DeVries; children Steve (Mary) DeVries, Keith (Shelby) DeVries, Brian (Karen) DeVries; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Carol (Ben) Jansen and Ruth Bush; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
An open house and Celebration of Roger's Life will take place from 12 - 7p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Rosewood Reformed Church, 2795 Rosewood, Jenison, MI 49428. In honor of Roger and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Albertus Elve and Roger DeVries Scholarship Fund (https://grcc.academicworks.com/opportunities/4541) or Love Inc. (https://www.loveinthenameofchrist.org/), or Faith Hospice (https://faithhospicecare.org/). Interment will be at Georgetown Cemetery. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcares.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosewood Reformed Church
