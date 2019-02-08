|
Roger Nagelkirk, 83, of Cutlerville, formerly of Zeeland, died February 6, 2019.
Roger was born November 19, 1935, in Zeeland to Frank and Gertie Nagelkirk. He was a member of North Street Christian Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws: Hazel Nagelkirk, Laverne Schaap, Larry Brower. He is survived by his siblings: Gordon Nagelkirk, Winona Schaap, Pep and Shirley Nagelkirk, Geneva Nagelkirk, Erv and Bonnie Nagelkirk, Carol Brower, and many extended family.
A family service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, with burial in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials to Pine Rest Christian Homes Endowment.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019