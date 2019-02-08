Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Roger Nagelkirk


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Nagelkirk Obituary
Roger Nagelkirk, 83, of Cutlerville, formerly of Zeeland, died February 6, 2019.
Roger was born November 19, 1935, in Zeeland to Frank and Gertie Nagelkirk. He was a member of North Street Christian Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws: Hazel Nagelkirk, Laverne Schaap, Larry Brower. He is survived by his siblings: Gordon Nagelkirk, Winona Schaap, Pep and Shirley Nagelkirk, Geneva Nagelkirk, Erv and Bonnie Nagelkirk, Carol Brower, and many extended family.
A family service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, with burial in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials to Pine Rest Christian Homes Endowment.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019
