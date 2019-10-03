|
|
Roger Dale (Dejonge) Overweg, age 63, of Zeeland, was born November 6, 1955 and passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by family and is now at peace and at rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Roger was baptized and made profession of faith in the First Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland where he was a member for many years. After his divorce in 1992 he found renewed life in the Lord at Calvary Church on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids. In 2014, after his mother's death, he transferred his church membership from First CRC and rededicated his life to the Lord at Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, where he enjoyed worshiping his Lord.
Roger graduated from Zeeland Christian School in 1971, and Holland Christian High School in 1974. He worked for five years at Meijer, Inc. and then moved on to Herman Miller, retiring after 33 ½ years of employment there. Roger enjoyed his music, baseball, nature, photography, fishing and traveling to Northern Michigan and Canada. One trip to the gateway of the Arctic Circle in Northern Canada to photograph the Arctic summer was a special time with God's nature and wildlife. In later years, he spent time at Point Aux Chenes in the Upper Peninsula and on the lakes around Cadillac in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, fishing and doing photography.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Overweg in 1988 and his mother, Grace (Dejonge) Overweg in 2014.
Roger is survived by many cousins.
Visitation is scheduled for 3:00-4:00pm on Friday, October 4 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St, Zeeland; and a funeral service with Rev. Greg Ten Brink officiating will follow at 4:00pm. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Adult Foster Care Home and Mika's Lunch c/o Community Reformed Church.
"The measure of one's life and how far you go in one's life is not in how long you will live, but depends on YOU being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak, and also tolerant of the strong. Because SOMEDAY YOU will have been all of these."
Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019