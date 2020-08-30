1/1
Roger Rotman
1932 - 2020
Roger Rotman age 87, of Holland, passed away at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma and an infant brother, Allen Wayne.
He retired from Haworth following a successful career of 39 years, and was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War. He loved woodworking, antiques, fishing and spending time at the cottage on Hamlin Lake.
Roger is survived by his children; Daryl and Cyndy Rotman of Findlay, OH, Douglas and Carolyn Rotman of Antioch, CA, Debra and Ron Radle of Levering, MI; Grandchildren: Ryan and Whitney Rotman, Janann and Christopher Lishawa, Janelle Rotman, Jeremy Rotman and Erica Chen, Emily Velchansky, Joshua and Samantha Velchansky; great grandchildren, Kendra, Madelyn, Logan, Ruby, Amelia, and Eliana; Brothers and Sisters, Earl and Joyce Rotman, Hazel and Stan Windemuller, Karen and Terry Schurman, Cal and Bobbi Rotman, Charlene and Ron Biolette; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judith Prins; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bethany Christian Reformed Church, 11 E. 32ND St. Holland, MI 49423. To watch live stream please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiZALD16cpkhId_MW2l1VYA Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or Bethany Christian Reformed Church. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 29, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
August 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of Roger's passing. You have our sympathy.
Bonnie Ver Hoeven
Friend
