Roger Shumaker, age 78 of Holland passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria; his sons: Scott (Dawn) Shumaker and Terry Shumaker; grandchildren: Joshua (Lizzie) Shumaker and Adi Shumaker; sister Beverly Jaarsma; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Barbara Blystra, Mary Schout, Nancy (Vern) Klinger, Joyce (Bill) Berghorst and George (Laura) Schout.
Rog was preceded in death by his sons: Brian Shumaker and Todd Shumaker; parents Chris and Adrianna Shumaker; father-in-law and mother-in-law Junior and Genevieve Schout and his brother-in-law Gary Jaarasma.
Rog was a former member of Grace Reformed Church and currently is a member of Community Reformed Church. He retired from General Motors where he worked for 32 years.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019