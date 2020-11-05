Roger Milburn Stroh, 82, of Suttons Bay, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving children.
Roger was born on December 14, 1937 to Mel and Marge Stroh of Grand Rapids MI. He was the second oldest of eight children. Roger learned the meaning of hard work and responsibility at an early age. He had a full-time paper route and worked with his dad at the family pharmacy and store. Along with household chores and helping with his six younger siblings, Roger was a busy young man, but still found the time to ride his bike with his buddies to the vacant lot to play his favorite sport of baseball.
After Roger graduated from East Catholic Highschool of Grand Rapids, he attended Ferris State University. Roger graduated with honors in the Environmental Health field. While attending college, Roger met the love of his life, Laurene Kohler of Suttons Bay, who was attending Nursing School in Grand Rapids. Roger and Laurie got married in 1960 at St. Michaels Church in Suttons Bay and chose to settle in Holland, MI where Roger starts working at City Hall.
Roger was highly active in volunteer work within his community. He was a member of the Holland Jaycees and incredibly involved in the March of Dimes Organization. Roger belonged to the Holland Fish and Game Club where he hosted The Annual Fish Boil and other fundraising events. He took on a major role in the city's Tulip Festival. For years Roger helped with the ordering and planting of the thousands of tulips displayed throughout the city. He was also in charge of the major firework display signifying the start of the festival. Roger booked all the festival's entertainment acts at the Civic Center and was given the honor of the Parade Grand Marshall on numerous occasions.
As busy as Roger was, his love and devotion for his wife, Laurie, and five children were always his number one priority. Anyone who has had the privilege of knowing Roger knew of his generous and caring nature, he always put others needs and wants before his own. He worked hard to save money so he could take his family on their memorable vacations. He rarely missed the opportunity to travel with Laurie and son Chuck to Baseball's spring training camp in Florida, to get photos and autographs to add to his extensive sports memorabilia collection.
Roger was an avid sports and hunting enthusiast, he enjoyed playing the sports as well. He played on the city's softball team and belonged to both a golf and bowling league. The fall season really brought out his love of football and hunting. Goose and Duck hunting were a passion of Rogers along with a yearly trip to deer camp with his buddies and his son Chuck.
Weekends found Roger cheering on the fighting Irish of the Notre Dame and his favorite NFL team, The New England Patriots. Roger had a rare opportunity to attend the winning Superbowl 38 game of the Patriots in Texas with his brother Ben Kohler in 2004. Roger hosted the Annual Gun and Knife show in Holland with his longtime friend and business partner for more than 20 years, Mike Lawson.
Roger retired from City Hall as the Director of Environmental Health Department after dedicating 40 years of his life to the City of Holland. With the kids raised, Roger and Laurie moved to Laurie's hometown of Suttons Bay. Roger quickly adapted to the country life, he tried his hand at farming and quickly became the successful owner of Swamp View Blueberry Farm and Apple Orchard. Roger was known for his green thumb when it came to his vegetable garden. It was admired by many given the nickname 'The Tomato King". Roger was known and loved by so many people. If you were one of those lucky enough to know him, then you know you had a true friend!
Roger is survived by his five adoring children, Chuck, Cindy, Carrie, Cathy and Chris; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and his siblings, Sue (John) Schlientz, Sally (J.B.) Butler, Sandra Stroh, and Rick (Karen) Stroh.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Laurene; a grandson, Joseph Roger; his siblings, Ronald Stroh, Robert "Butch" Stroh, and Sherry Stroh.
Graveside services in St. Michael's Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael's Church, PO Box 9, Suttons Bay, MI 49682.
