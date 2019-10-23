Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bentheim Reformed Church
3997 38th St
Hamilton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bentheim Reformed Church
3997 38th St
Hamilton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Walters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Walters Obituary
Roger "Rog" Walters, age 73, of Hamilton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis; his children, Matt and Zena Walters and Jason and Pam Brenner; 8 grandchildren, Andrew Walters, Renae Turner, Gavyn and Brady Walters, and Kiefer, McKayla, Solomon and Odin Brenner; and one great-grandchild, Charlie Kozak. He is also survived by his twin brother, Bob Walters, and his wife Cris, as well as his siblings, Mary Gibbs, Dianne Jacobs, Larry and Joyce Walters, and Keith and Ann Walters, and siblings-in-law, Ron and Curlene VanDyke, Stu and Sharon VanDyke, Ken and Marcia Bradsell, and Craig and Arty VanderWoude, as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family.
Rog proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Vietnam for 13 months. He also served as an MP in Fort Carson, CO. He worked for Teddy's Transport for many years, but was also self-employed hauling scrap metal. He retired 11 years ago. Rog was a member of Bentheim Reformed Church and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sy and Helen Walters; his in-laws, Gerrit and Johanna VanDyke; his brother-in-laws, Howard VanDyke and Ted Gibbs; and his son-in-law, Mike Wierenga.
Funeral services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Bentheim Reformed Church, 3997 38th St, Hamilton, MI 49419. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at the church in the Family Life Center.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Hamilton Area Veteran's Memorial fund. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Walters family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now