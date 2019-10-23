|
Roger "Rog" Walters, age 73, of Hamilton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis; his children, Matt and Zena Walters and Jason and Pam Brenner; 8 grandchildren, Andrew Walters, Renae Turner, Gavyn and Brady Walters, and Kiefer, McKayla, Solomon and Odin Brenner; and one great-grandchild, Charlie Kozak. He is also survived by his twin brother, Bob Walters, and his wife Cris, as well as his siblings, Mary Gibbs, Dianne Jacobs, Larry and Joyce Walters, and Keith and Ann Walters, and siblings-in-law, Ron and Curlene VanDyke, Stu and Sharon VanDyke, Ken and Marcia Bradsell, and Craig and Arty VanderWoude, as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family.
Rog proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Vietnam for 13 months. He also served as an MP in Fort Carson, CO. He worked for Teddy's Transport for many years, but was also self-employed hauling scrap metal. He retired 11 years ago. Rog was a member of Bentheim Reformed Church and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sy and Helen Walters; his in-laws, Gerrit and Johanna VanDyke; his brother-in-laws, Howard VanDyke and Ted Gibbs; and his son-in-law, Mike Wierenga.
Funeral services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Bentheim Reformed Church, 3997 38th St, Hamilton, MI 49419. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at the church in the Family Life Center.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Hamilton Area Veteran's Memorial fund. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Walters family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019