Roger W. Zoet age 86, of Holland, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Faith Hospice Trillium Woods.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene and sister Sharon Folkert.
Rog was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and served on the board of the Holland Rescue Mission. He was a self-employed plasterer for 42 years and was a member of the Vintage Car Club and the American Legion Band. He enjoyed the time he was able to spend at Hutchins Lake.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, June; children, Kristi and Richard Mersman, Cindy Noteboom, Lorrie and Robert Dykhuis, Lynnae and Robert Bergman, Rick and Lynel Zoet; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; in-laws, Hazel Vander Kamp, Mildred Vander Kamp, Herschel and Wanda Vander Kamp, Kendell and Linda Vander Kamp, Hazel Timmer, Ted Broekhuis, Elaine Van Heuvelen, Beverly and Donald VandenBerg, Mark and Diane Breuker, Charles and Connie Breuker; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, PCA, 1015 E. 32nd St. Holland with Revs. Kenneth E. Klett, Tedd Sutton, and Hans Deutschmann officiating. Burial will be prior to the service in Overisel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Holland Rescue Mission, Holland Christian Schools. To leave a condolence and for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.