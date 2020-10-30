1/1
Roger Zoet
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger W. Zoet age 86, of Holland, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Faith Hospice Trillium Woods.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene and sister Sharon Folkert.
Rog was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and served on the board of the Holland Rescue Mission. He was a self-employed plasterer for 42 years and was a member of the Vintage Car Club and the American Legion Band. He enjoyed the time he was able to spend at Hutchins Lake.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, June; children, Kristi and Richard Mersman, Cindy Noteboom, Lorrie and Robert Dykhuis, Lynnae and Robert Bergman, Rick and Lynel Zoet; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; in-laws, Hazel Vander Kamp, Mildred Vander Kamp, Herschel and Wanda Vander Kamp, Kendell and Linda Vander Kamp, Hazel Timmer, Ted Broekhuis, Elaine Van Heuvelen, Beverly and Donald VandenBerg, Mark and Diane Breuker, Charles and Connie Breuker; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, PCA, 1015 E. 32nd St. Holland with Revs. Kenneth E. Klett, Tedd Sutton, and Hans Deutschmann officiating. Burial will be prior to the service in Overisel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Holland Rescue Mission, Holland Christian Schools. To leave a condolence and for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 28, 2020
what a GREAT Man Roger was, i have wonderful memories of him and his family, He went on a hay ride with the young people from OCRC. in the fall as i remember. He raised a wonderful christian family. Prayers and hugs to all.
Mary DeGraaf
Family Friend
October 29, 2020
Dear June and Family, Praying for you all - what a wonderful man Roger was! His heart, his passion for the lost - always enjoyed seeing you both and visiting with you at the Outdoor Service. Ann Wilson
Ann Wilson
Friend
October 28, 2020
Dear June, Jim and I want to wish you our deepest sympathies. Roger was a special man with a kind, big heart and a smile for everyone. We pray you will feel the Lords grace, mercy and peace, surrounding you, in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Love in Christ,
Jim and Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved