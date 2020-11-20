Ron was called home Wednesday November 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He is now alive and well, celebrating Eternal Life with Jesus and his family and friends who have gone before.
Ron is survived by his wife of almost 50 years Char, his 3 daughters Carrie (Al) Block of Crivitz, Wisconsin, Jamie (Dan) Schubert of Granger, Indiana, Amanda (Mark) Ralson of Oswego, Illinois and son Jon (Katie) Clausing of Holland, Michigan. Also surviving are his wonderful, loving grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye: Ethan and Tyler Block, Samantha, Rylee and Jordyn Schubert, Paige and Keller Ralson and Oliver and Coen Clausing.
Ron is also survived by his sister Maureen (Hank) Loerop, brothers Wade Clausing and Warren (Dawn) Clausing. Also survived by sisters-in-law Ellen (John) Reinsma and Karen (Gary) Pajkos and many nieces and nephews.
Ron has lived in Holland, Michigan for a little over 7 years after he retired from his career as truck driver in the south suburbs of Chicago for over 40 years.
In making Holland his home, he has met many great friends who are more like brothers and sisters. Thirsty Thursdays, where he was nicknamed "Captain Ron", and hot dog day with his buddies from Evergreen Commons were weekly highlights.
Ron was a great friend - always smiling and a jokester but had a kind word for everyone.
He especially loved going to the grandkid's plays and musicals, their sporting events, shooting BB's, fishing at Dutton Park, drinking IPAs with his sons-in-law, or just hanging out. He was deeply loved especially by his wife, children and grandchildren, and we are thankful for our confidence in Christ and that we will be reunited with him some day in Heaven.
Visitation will be 11am-12:45 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland. Ron's funeral service will follow in the sanctuary at 1 pm. Memorial contributions may be given to Southwest Chicago Christian School or Holland Christian Schools. www.langelandsterenberg.com