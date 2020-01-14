|
Ron Edgerly, age 68 of Zeeland went home to be with is Lord and Savior Friday, January 10, 2020,
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wanda; his children and grandchildren: Dan and Heather Edgerly (Maxton, Madelynn and Malachi) and Holly and Corey Kragt (Laker and Oakley) and his son-in-law Calvin Brower; brother Terry and Sue Edgerly; mother-in-law Joyce Branderhorst, sister-in-law Winola and Warren Berens and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Heather Brower in 2005.
Ron served his country in the Air National Guard, retiring after 20 years of service; he served his community as a volunteer fireman for the City of Zeeland for 25 years and he was the parts manager at Barber Ford for 48 years. Ron was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 West Central Ave., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Foundation. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020