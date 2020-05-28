Ron Nienhuis, age 72 of Holland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was a lifelong farmer, member of Faith United Reformed Church, and enjoyed serving as a Gideon. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren through farming, watching sporting events, camping, and playing card games with his grandkids.
Ron was preceded in death by his grandson Noah Nienhuis and his parents Alvin and Henrietta Nienhuis.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loie; his children: Amy (Ken) Koetsier, Todd (Dana) Nienhuis, Tim (Michelle) Nienhuis, and Nate (Kelly) Nienhuis; his grandchildren: Katlyn, Marissa and Sam Koetsier; Isaac, Jordan, Cassie and Levi Nienhuis; Brett and Caden Nienhuis and Kennedy, Emmersyn, Jager and Ella Nienhuis; his siblings: Audrey (John) Leja, Dale (Marla) Nienhuis, Dwayne (Darlene) Nienhuis, Mike Nienhuis, Steve (Mary) Nienhuis, Gary (Carol) Nienhuis and Al (LuAnn) Nienhuis; his sisters-in-law: Marcia (Don) Geers, Darla (Ron) Kooienga and Donna (Steve) Scholma.
Private services are planned. Interment will be in Port Sheldon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gideons International. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.