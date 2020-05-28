Ron Nienhuis
1948 - 2020
Ron Nienhuis, age 72 of Holland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was a lifelong farmer, member of Faith United Reformed Church, and enjoyed serving as a Gideon. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren through farming, watching sporting events, camping, and playing card games with his grandkids.

Ron was preceded in death by his grandson Noah Nienhuis and his parents Alvin and Henrietta Nienhuis.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loie; his children: Amy (Ken) Koetsier, Todd (Dana) Nienhuis, Tim (Michelle) Nienhuis, and Nate (Kelly) Nienhuis; his grandchildren: Katlyn, Marissa and Sam Koetsier; Isaac, Jordan, Cassie and Levi Nienhuis; Brett and Caden Nienhuis and Kennedy, Emmersyn, Jager and Ella Nienhuis; his siblings: Audrey (John) Leja, Dale (Marla) Nienhuis, Dwayne (Darlene) Nienhuis, Mike Nienhuis, Steve (Mary) Nienhuis, Gary (Carol) Nienhuis and Al (LuAnn) Nienhuis; his sisters-in-law: Marcia (Don) Geers, Darla (Ron) Kooienga and Donna (Steve) Scholma.

Private services are planned. Interment will be in Port Sheldon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gideons International. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
We will miss you, Uncle Ron, and thankful you are enjoying Glory forevermore! We are praying for you Aunt Loie and family. Love, Mark, Kellie, Parker, Frankie, and Dominick.
MarkKellie Scholma
Family
May 27, 2020
Ron's family,you have my sympathy .Ron was always a really nice guy.Kristi Bouwman
Kristi Bouwman
Friend
May 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss . Praying for God's Comfort.
Betty & Jim DeVisser
Sister
May 27, 2020
To the families of Ron Nienhuis, immediate and extended, you have our deepest sympathies.
Preston and Barbara Boomstra
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Aunt Loie and family-our hearts are aching for you with this sudden loss. We love you and are praying for peace. Love-Karin & mine
Karin Meeuwsen
Family
May 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss, keeping you all in our prayers!
Michelle Schrotenboer
Family Friend
