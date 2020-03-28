|
Ronald Earl Vande Bunte, 75, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died on March 24, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital due to complications from lung cancer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 19, 1944, a son of Donald Lester and Ruth Martha (De Kleine) Vande Bunte.
Ron is survived by his wife, Norma (Roelofs) Vande Bunte, his children, Tim Vande Bunte, Chris Vande Bunte and wife Ellen, Marcus Te Paske and wife Lauren, and Jonas Te Paske and wife Eleis; eight grandchildren, Alissa, Brianna, Jillian and Faith Vande Bunte, Luke Vande Bunte, Alexandra and Josephine Te Paske, and Soren Te Paske, a brother, George Vande Bunte, and his former wife, Eileen Vande Bunte.
Ron was an ordained minister in the Reformed Church in America and held pastorates in College Point, NY, Freehold, NJ, Brooklyn, NY, and Alexandria Bay, NY. He was honored to be the Pastor Emeritus of Suydam Street Reformed Church in New Brunswick, NJ, his final church served before retirement. He and his life proclaimed that everyone is a sinner, falling short, yet all are invited to receive God's abundant grace.
Ron's family and friends have been the grateful recipients of his many gifts of affection, optimism, and laughter. His four sons knew him as their biggest fan, supporter, and champion in everything they did. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Suydam Street Reformed Church at 74 Drift Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey, 08901.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020