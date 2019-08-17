|
Ronald James Fortney, age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 13th, 2019. After several months of declining health he passed away very peacefully at Hospice with his wife, Betty, by his side.
Ron was born and raised in Holland, graduating Holland High School in 1946. He lived in Holland his entire life, until a recent move to Jupiter, Florida with his wife Betty in 2018. Ron was an avid sports fan, especially softball and golf. He was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church of Holland.
Ron served in the Army during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge in 1952, Ron spent many years working at Northgate Lumber and Auto Value.
Ron was one of 6 children born to Fay and Alice Fortney, all who are now deceased. He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 49 years, children, Michael and Shelley Fortney, Thomas Fortney, Patrick and Renee Fortney, and Susan Koning; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place in Florida, and no memorial service will be held.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019