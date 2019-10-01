Home

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Providence Christian Reformed Church
821 Ottawa Ave
Holland, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Providence Christian Reformed Church
821 Ottawa Ave
Holland, MI
Service
To be announced at a later date
Ronald Genzink Obituary
Ronald Jay Genzink, age 59, of East Saugatuck, went running into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Ron was preceded in death by his son Joshua, his parents, Arnold and Hermina and father-in-law, Dee Allen.
He was a lifelong carpenter, builder, Mr. Fix-it inventor and gifted craftsman.
Ron had a wonderful sense of humor and overflowed with charm and contentment. He had a tool belt full of ""one liners"" for anyone who would listen.
He was a man of unwavering faith in the Lord and wasn't afraid to share it with those around him. This was evidenced in how he approached his MANY injuries, Illnesses, hardships and burdens.
Ron felt so blessed by his wife of 37 years, Vonnie, and his children, Misty (Jordan) Sligh, DeeDee (Derek) DeFrell, Jordan Genzink, Dulci Genzink, Belle Genzink and fiancée Matthew Kuyvenhoven, Sadie Genzink; grandchildren, Max, Westin, and Auden, Griffin and Paisley, Oliver, Everly, and one on the way; mother-in-law, Audrey Allen; siblings, Beverly (Vern) DenBleyker, Gary (Mary) Genzink, Jan (Dan) Ebels; in-laws, Dan (Shelly) Allen; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be noon to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Providence Church, 821 Ottawa Ave. Holland. A private family burial will be Wednesday, October 2, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Providence Church. A memorial service is being planned in a few weeks. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019
