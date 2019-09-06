|
Ronald Edward Margetson, age 80 of Palmetto, Florida and Allendale, Michigan was called home to heaven unexpectedly with his son and daughter by his side Thursday, August 15, 2019. Ron was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandpa and great grandpa who cherished his family and friends. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years enlisting after high school graduation. He was loved by everyone who met him. He was a career banker. He enjoyed traveling in his Road Trek Motor Home 20+ years after retiring from Old Kent Bank. He was preceded in death by parents, Caleb and Mary Margetson, brothers, Ken Margetson and Roger Margetson and brother-in-law, Ken Crawford. He will be lovingly remembered by children, Scott Margetson and Dennis and Lynn Albachten; grandchildren, Kevin and Ashley Margetson, Michael and Sarah Albachten; great grandchildren, Zoey, Violet and Skarlette Margetson and his dear friend Gina. He is survived by brother, William and Joanne Margetson, sister-in-law, Cindy Margetson, brother, Wayne and Nina Margetson and beloved sister, Rosemary Crawford, many nieces, nephews, cousins and amazing friends. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 1-3pm Life Stream Church, 6561 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale. We are serving his favorites; pie, cookies and ice cream. In lieu of flowers, please share a memorial contribution to the Fisher House at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center or Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019