|
|
On January 5, 2020, Ronald Morley, age 80, met Jesus, and was greeted at Heaven's gates with a "Well done!" Ron was there for anyone and everyone, helping others any way he could. He enjoyed tending to his garden, growing vegetables that he would share with others. Following a lengthy career, he retired from Busscher's Septic Tank. He could often be found cheering for the Detroit Lions, the Tigers, and watching NASCAR. Ron devoted many hours to volunteering with Paradise Bound. He enjoyed the summers at Sandy Pines. Above all, his family was #1 in his heart, and he made a point to attend all of the games of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Jan. He is survived by his wife Arlene; Children: Jodi and Dan Geurink, Brian Morley, Curtis Morley, Kim and Brian Day; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jamie and Brent Russcher, and their sons Aden and Maks, Josh and Kylee Geurink, and their children Sutton and Lane, Matthew Morley, Nick and Brandy Morley, and their children Holly and Trenton, Ronnie and Kami Morley, and their son Curtis, Brittany Day and Caleb Klingenberg and their daughter Anastasia, Kylie Day and her daughter Kahlani, Brianna Day; Step-Children: Joni and Gary Keelean, Steve and Mary Jacobs, John and Pam Jacobs, Dan Jacobs; Step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Lindsey Keelean, Jamie and Jason Sheldon, and their son Carter, Erin Jacobs and Ralph Adams, and their son Charlie, Amanda and Jonathon Acker, and their son Theron, Kelli and Steve Steggarda, Brooke Jacobs, Derek Jacobs; Sister Lavina and Tom Sneller; Many beloved extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 5166 Ottogan Street in Holland, at 2:00pm. The family will greet visitors beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020