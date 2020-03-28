|
|
Ronald G. Nykamp, age 89, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Ron attended Holland Christian Schools and was a member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church where he was active in many roles throughout his lifetime. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War as a cryptologist. Ron worked at Boeve Oil Company for 35 years. After he retired, he spent many years working at Jonker's Garden Center where he received his Master Gardener Certification. He loved spending time with his family, and they enjoyed many vacations together. His favorite hobbies were fishing, cooking, and singing with the church choir and the Evergreen Chorale.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hattie Nykamp; in-laws, Russell and Antoinette Boeve; sister, Mary Lou Ambose; and son, David H. Nykamp.
Ron is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine Nykamp; daughter, Lori (Jim) Raterink; son, Steven (Lonna) Nykamp; daughter-in-law, Judi Nykamp; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jon) Walcott, Jordan (Dan) Kleinheksel, Taylor (Belicia) Nykamp, Justin (Makayla) Nykamp, Gina (Chris) Del Bene, Derek (Heidi) Nykamp; great grandchildren, Brighton Walcott, Tilden Walcott, Urban Kleinheksel, Nixon Kleinheksel, Colton Nykamp, Paislee Nykamp; brothers-in-law, Paul (Gladys) Boeve, Dr. Norman (Carolyn) Boeve; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. There will be a private memorial service for the family. Contributions in Ron's honor may be given to Holland Christian Schools. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020