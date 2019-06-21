|
Ronald Pas, age 73, passed away June 18 2019 at Medilodge of Holland. Ron was born in Holland on a snowy evening on February 14, 1946 to Ray and Wilma Pas. He graduated from Holland High School and went on to work at Holland Hospital for 46 years. His main pleasure was his rides through the country viewing God's beautiful handiwork.He is survived by his sister Yvonne (Louis) Schaap and several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother Keith (Elaine) Pas. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or the Holland Rescue Mission. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 21, 2019