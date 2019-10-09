|
|
Ronald Stegenga, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 30, 2019, at Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming, MI. Ron was a Vietnam veteran and a retired union electrician.
He was preceded in death by his wife Colene Frances Stegenga and brother Kenneth Stegenga. Ron is survived by his sons Rodney, Chad, Robert Stegenga, and Nicholas Witt; siblings Barb Bronkhorst, Linda Vanderlip, Gerald and Henry Stegenga; and by grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 1pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cornerstone Tabernacle, 781 Lincoln, Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Stegenga family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019