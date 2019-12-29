Home

Ronald Tornovish


1936 - 2019
Ronald Tornovish Obituary
Ronald Stephen Tornovish, age 83 of Muskegon, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home. He was born on August 20, 1936 in Grand Marais, MI to the late Stephen and Evelyn (Bugg) Tornovish. Ron graduated from Holland High School and then served his country in the US Marine Corp. from 1956 to 1958. He went on to become Owner/Operator of the commercial fishing vessels, "The Silverstar" and "The Anntony," as well as "The Fish Boat," a market/restaurant in Grand Haven. Ron's two greatest joys were being out on the lake and baseball. He was a standout baseball player during his high School years at Holland High School, and he always loved watching the Detroit Tigers play. Ron will be missed and remembered by many. Ronald is survived by his son, Anthony Tornovish of Hartsville, SC; grandson, Dreighton Tornovish; sisters, June (Robert) Clark and Tami (Mark) Lower; brother, Allen Tornovish; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Tornovish. In accordance with Ron's wishes, there will be no services held. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ronald's online guestbook or leave a message of condolence for his family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
