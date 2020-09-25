1/1
Ronald Vliet
1934 - 2020
Ronald C. Vliet, age 85 of Holland, MI, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Ron had a lifelong interest in learning, writing, and reading all kinds of books, especially history. He built a special horse barn with split rail fence and enjoyed time with family hosting lively dinners. Ron was a graduate of The College of William and Mary, VA. He served in the Michigan National Guard for eight years. Ron owned The Varsity Shop in Alma, and later worked in industrial purchasing and inventory control, retiring in 2001. Ron was a member of his college tennis team, Alma Rotary Club, Alma Public Library Board, and later Christ Memorial Church in Holland.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Ann Vliet in 2019, parents Stanley and Thelma Vliet of Alma, brother Gordon Vliet of Tucson, brother-in-law John Braid, who died in Vietnam, and brother-in-law Fred Stearns of St. Ignace.
Ron is survived by his children: Deborah Ann Vliet of Holland, Alan and Jean Vliet of Chicago; grandson Austin J. O'Malley IV of Boston; sister Cheryl Stearns of St. Ignace; brother Walter Bruce and Linda Vliet of Denver; in-law Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet of Tucson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial is planned in Riverside Cemetery in Alma, MI. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Ron. He and Sue lived across from my late mother at Freedom Village for a few years and I got to know them and was very fond of them both. He was a very kind hearted man and I enjoyed the time I spent with him. I pray for peace for the Vliet family during this time of grief.
Tim Birdsall
Friend
