Ronald C. Vliet, age 85 of Holland, MI, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Ron had a lifelong interest in learning, writing, and reading all kinds of books, especially history. He built a special horse barn with split rail fence and enjoyed time with family hosting lively dinners. Ron was a graduate of The College of William and Mary, VA. He served in the Michigan National Guard for eight years. Ron owned The Varsity Shop in Alma, and later worked in industrial purchasing and inventory control, retiring in 2001. Ron was a member of his college tennis team, Alma Rotary Club, Alma Public Library Board, and later Christ Memorial Church in Holland.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Ann Vliet in 2019, parents Stanley and Thelma Vliet of Alma, brother Gordon Vliet of Tucson, brother-in-law John Braid, who died in Vietnam, and brother-in-law Fred Stearns of St. Ignace.
Ron is survived by his children: Deborah Ann Vliet of Holland, Alan and Jean Vliet of Chicago; grandson Austin J. O'Malley IV of Boston; sister Cheryl Stearns of St. Ignace; brother Walter Bruce and Linda Vliet of Denver; in-law Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet of Tucson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial is planned in Riverside Cemetery in Alma, MI.