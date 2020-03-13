|
Roni Cramer, age 64 of Holland, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Roni was born in Kalamazoo, MI to Lloyd and Marian (Jeanette) Cramer and graduated form Portage Central High School in 1973.
She was an amazing and strong mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Jaedyn Maccune in 2002.
Roni is survived by her daughters, Dawn and Brian Miller and Lisa Villarreal; 7 grandchildren, Lia Medina-Miller, Dominique Medina-Miller, Isaiah Miller and Aunika Vallejo, Dante Miller and Emma Zuverink, Elijah Miller, Caleb Killer, and Zakeryah Chester; 2 great grandchildren, Lorelei Miller and Jaxson Miller; sisters, Linda Mortensen and Kathy Newton; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral and committal services will be 11 am Tuesday (March 17) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, with the Rev. David Blauw officiating.
Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday (March 16) also at the Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020