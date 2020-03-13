Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map

Roni Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roni Cramer Obituary
Roni Cramer, age 64 of Holland, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Roni was born in Kalamazoo, MI to Lloyd and Marian (Jeanette) Cramer and graduated form Portage Central High School in 1973.
She was an amazing and strong mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Jaedyn Maccune in 2002.
Roni is survived by her daughters, Dawn and Brian Miller and Lisa Villarreal; 7 grandchildren, Lia Medina-Miller, Dominique Medina-Miller, Isaiah Miller and Aunika Vallejo, Dante Miller and Emma Zuverink, Elijah Miller, Caleb Killer, and Zakeryah Chester; 2 great grandchildren, Lorelei Miller and Jaxson Miller; sisters, Linda Mortensen and Kathy Newton; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral and committal services will be 11 am Tuesday (March 17) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, with the Rev. David Blauw officiating.
Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday (March 16) also at the Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -