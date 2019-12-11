Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Park Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Lawrence


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Lawrence Obituary
Rosalie Marie Lawrence went home to Jesus on December 9, 2019. "Rosie" was born to Stanley and Ruby Brower on December 15, 1941. She attended Holland High School where she met and married the love of her life David Lawrence, her husband of 57 years. Soon after they were married, they welcomed their first-born son Curtis who will be reunited with Mommy in heaven. They had 3 more children, and 4 grandchildren; Son, Daniel Lawrence, Daughter Kathie (Steve) Meyer, daughter Bonnie (Chad) Schuitema, Granddaughter Nicole Meyer, Grandson Riley Schuitema, Granddaughter Jami Meyer, and Granddaughter Erica Schuitema.
Rosie had a love for children and enjoyed taking care of many who often referred to her as "Aunt Rosie". She loved taking care of her family, sewing, knitting, baking, and working in her many beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, son Curtis, sister Betty, brother Bob, some brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her husband, children, and grandchildren, her sister Phyllis Elhart, Brother Alvin Brower, sister Terri, many Sisters and Brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Rosie will be on Wednesday December 11 from 6-8 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Rod Lawrence at Rose Park Reformed Church on Thursday December 12 at 11 AM. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Lawrence family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -