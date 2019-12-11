|
Rosalie Marie Lawrence went home to Jesus on December 9, 2019. "Rosie" was born to Stanley and Ruby Brower on December 15, 1941. She attended Holland High School where she met and married the love of her life David Lawrence, her husband of 57 years. Soon after they were married, they welcomed their first-born son Curtis who will be reunited with Mommy in heaven. They had 3 more children, and 4 grandchildren; Son, Daniel Lawrence, Daughter Kathie (Steve) Meyer, daughter Bonnie (Chad) Schuitema, Granddaughter Nicole Meyer, Grandson Riley Schuitema, Granddaughter Jami Meyer, and Granddaughter Erica Schuitema.
Rosie had a love for children and enjoyed taking care of many who often referred to her as "Aunt Rosie". She loved taking care of her family, sewing, knitting, baking, and working in her many beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, son Curtis, sister Betty, brother Bob, some brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her husband, children, and grandchildren, her sister Phyllis Elhart, Brother Alvin Brower, sister Terri, many Sisters and Brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Rosie will be on Wednesday December 11 from 6-8 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Rod Lawrence at Rose Park Reformed Church on Thursday December 12 at 11 AM. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Lawrence family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019