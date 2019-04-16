Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Rose Van Faasen


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Van Faasen Obituary
Rose (Havinga) Van Faasen, age 89, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was a member of Faith Church.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Van Faasen in 1994.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Fuzz) and Patricia Van Faasen of Baldwin and Brent and Lois Van Faasen of Holland; daughter, Kathy Van Faasen of Holland; grandchildren, Amy and Scott Goddard, Toni and Dave Laws of Borculo, Jodi and Wayne Ray of Mt Morris, Jeri Ramirez of Fruitport; 10 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423 with Rev. Chad Peirce officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Rose's honor to the or Hospice of Holland.
Internment to take be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
