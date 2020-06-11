Roselie Carol Bouman, 82, of Holland passed away on June 03, 2020 at Hallmark Living Holland under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Michigan. The daughter of Fred Alfred & Lena Mary (Mainville) Dove, she was born on November 09, 1937 in Alpena. On November 12, 1960, in Spring Lake, she married Milton Robert Bouman, who passed away on March 8, 2008. Together, they enjoyed 48 years of marriage and raised 3 children. Roselie loved hockey, specifically the Detroit Red Wings; she also enjoyed rooting on the Detroit Tigers. Her favorite pastimes included camping and honing her green thumb by gardening. Among all things, Roselie most favored time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Robert Bouman; and several siblings.
Surviving are her children, Laurie & Kevin Ey, Kim & Mark Arnold; grandchildren, Lauran Ey, Megan & Brandon Volkers, Kyle Ey, Breanne Arnold, and Kelsey Arnold; brother, William Dove; and many other family and friends. A celebration of life will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at the home of Kim Arnold, 186 Sorrento Drive, Holland, 49423. Pastor Jonathan Elgersma will officiate a private family burial at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland preceding the celebration.
Instead of flowers, Roselie would have appreciated contributions in her memory to Hospice of Michigan or the Alzheimer's Association. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 11, 2020.