Rosmarie LaVallie Cannell (nee Hoverman) was born June 4, 1937 in Hackensack, NJ and died December 19, 2019 at her home in Holland, MI. She graduated from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA and lived much of her adult life in the Chicago area. There she raised a family and worked before retiring to Holland, MI in 2002. She was predeceased by husbands Arthur LaVallie in 1984 and Robert Cannell in 2012. She was the loving mother of three: A.J. (Erin) LaVallie, Scott (Jean) LaVallie and Andree (Paul Pauluzzi) LaVallie. She was the adored grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 7.
She was an avid gardener and felt honored to be asked to participate in the 2019 Holland Garden Tour, but had to decline due to her failing health. She was a graceful swimmer, a good tennis/pickleball player, loved golf and was always up for a picnic at the beach! She loved to ski, ice skate and gleefully build the occasional snowman.
Rosmarie was a great dancer and had a terrific sense of humor. She was quick to laugh both with others and at herself. She had an insatiable interest in others and loved a party, but equally appreciated a good book and treasured her quiet time alone. She was strong and generous, independent and open-minded – a beloved sister, aunt, mother and friend. She faced this past year of challenges as she did all the challenges of her well-lived life, with grace, strength and humor. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019