Ross Alexander, age 82 of Fennville, Michigan passed away on July 8, 2019 in his home with family by his side. He was the son of Stanley and Ruth (Abernathy) Alexander. He received his bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Ferris State University and owned and operated Alexander's Drug in Fennville, Michigan and Saugatuck Drug in Saugatuck, Michigan until his retirement. He married his high school sweetheart Edna Mae (Burnett) Alexander in 1957 and were just two months shy of celebrating 63 years of marriage.
Ross was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He loved the community of Fennville and always strived to make this community the best place to live. He served twice on the Fennville City Council, although he never actually ran for office. He served on the Holland Hospital Board for 8 years, part of which he served as President. He was an avid gardener and golfer. He enjoyed reading books, playing cards and listening to his jazz music real loud. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His friends and family would all agree that we valued the advice he gave, whether it be on how to improve a golf swing, what book to read next or advice on life in general. He always seemed to have exactly the right thing to say.
Ross is survived by his wife Edna, his brother Ron Alexander and his wife Mary, sister Sandy Marek and her husband Mike, his five children David Alexander and his wife Betti, Daniel Alexander and his wife Shellie, Peg Kiss and her husband Steve, Sarah Barnes and her husband Mark and Courtney Griffin and her husband Mike, along with 14 grandchildren, Marne Butcher, Ryan Barnes, Kara Fisher and her husband Ryan, Kelli Smith and her husband Cory, Caitlin Mylnarek and her husband Evan, Hillary Brown and her husband Russell, Brendan Barnes and his wife Michelle, Adam Alexander, Lauren DeHerrera and her husband Kevin, Rachel Alexander, Alyssa Alexander, Braden Griffin, Casey Alexander and Nathan Griffin. In addition, he is survived by his great-grandchildren Hannah, Leah and Joshua Elkins, Melanie and Emily Fisher, Everett Mylnarek, Harrison Butcher and Hudson, Adelynn and Kenzie Brown. He left pieces of his legacy in each of them through his advice, leadership and the example he set for how to live life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Fenn Valley Winery, 6130 122nd Ave. Fennville, MI 49408, from 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Donations may be made in his memory to the Fennville Education Association or Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 13, 2019