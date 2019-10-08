|
|
Russell "Russ" Borgman, 86, passed away at SKLD Nursing Home in Zeeland on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Russ was married to the love of his life Dorothy for 55 years. He worked as a plant manager for Northern Fibre for many years, later as a custodian for West Ottawa Public Schools, and enjoyed traveling and car rides.
Russ was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; siblings Bill, Fred, Pearl, Gerald, Jerry, June, Melvin, Jake, Dale, Gladys and Melva; parents Jacob and Edith Borgman, parents-in-law Marinus and Minnie Rozeboom. He is survived by his children Rick Schaap, Randy and Diane Smith, Jack and Virginia Fischer, Craig and Rose Borgman, Steve and Ruth Borgman, and by 8 grandchildren. Russ is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Henne and Rudy Kleinheksel, Gert Mokma, Ike and Reka DeJonge, Jim and Mary Rozeboom.
A celebration of his life will by 1-3 pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. Interment will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Borgman family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019