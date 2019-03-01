|
|
Russell "Russ" Duane Hirdes, 73, Former Olive Township Fire Chief, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home in Rothbury. Russ was born on February 24, 1946, the son of Cornelius and Johanna Hirdes.
Russ married Karen Smith on July 15, 1966. Together, they were blessed with three children and 52 years of marriage. Russ was the owner of BBT Bass Tournaments and hosted the D&R series. He also owned Russ' Communications and Borculo Bait and Tackle. He was on the 911 dispatch board in Ottawa County, a member of the West Michigan Fire Chiefs Association, and Chairman of the Ottawa County Fire Chiefs Association. Russ spent 39 years in fire service, 29 of those years as Chief. Beginning with Blendon and Olive Fire Dept, Russ went on to help form Olive Township Fire Rescue, serving as its first Fire Chief. Russ was an extremely active person in the community and received many awards and certificates over the years for his various rolls in the community and in fire service. Russ was a strong, loving, caring, humble, brave, hardworking man. He will be deeply missed.
Russ is survived by: his wife Karen; children, Cathy (Lewis) Verburg, Rodney Hirdes, and Laurel (Steve) von Dobschutz; grandchildren, Zachary Verburg, Allie (Derek) Lampen, Gideon von Dobschutz, and Cole von Dobschutz; great-grandson, William Lampen; sisters, Leona Zoerman and Shirley Bordewyk; sister-in-law, Deborah Hirdes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Russ was preceded in death by: his parents; and brothers, Kenneth (Beatrice) Hirdes, and Loren Hirdes.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 4, 2019, at Ottawa Reformed Church, 11390 Stanton Street, West Olive, 49460, with Pastor Dewey Thompson officiating. The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network or Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service-White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019