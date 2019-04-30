|
|
Russell W. Hoek, age 84, of Holland died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Russ was born in Holland and was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Russ retired from Brewers City Dock after many years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean conflict era. Russ enjoyed traveling, building with wood, and family, especially when he could bake for them.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Henrietta Hoek, brother Chester Hoek and in-laws Fredric Freeman, John Freeman and Martin Freeman.
He is survived by his wife Laura and children, Tammy Coleman, Mary B. Essenburg, Susan Van Huis, Randy Hoek, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, Sisters, Eleanor Jones and Barbara (Don) Kammeraad, Brother, Wesley (Marilyn) Hoek, In laws, Ann (Tom) Mason, Myrna Freeman, Linda Freeman and Kathe Freeman, Many nieces, nephews and cousins
A funeral service with military honors will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Rev. George Hamilton will be officiating. Burial will be in North Holland cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or a . To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019