Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Boeskool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Boeskool

Send Flowers
Ruth Boeskool Obituary
Ruth A. Boeskool, age 92, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Boeskool.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Freedom Village, 145 Columbia Ave., Holland, MI 49423 in the auditorium with the Rev. Ryan Winningham officiating. A time of visitation with the family is scheduled for 9:00 am that same day just prior to the service. Burial to take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fremont, MI.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -