Ruth A. Boeskool, age 92, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Boeskool.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Freedom Village, 145 Columbia Ave., Holland, MI 49423 in the auditorium with the Rev. Ryan Winningham officiating. A time of visitation with the family is scheduled for 9:00 am that same day just prior to the service. Burial to take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fremont, MI.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020