Ruth Lamar Bouwman, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Holland on August 3rd. As a Holland native, she was deeply connected to the community, and leaves behind many dear friends and family members. Born in 1926, She was raised with her seven brothers on a farm on 66th Street. Ruth and her husband, Roger Paul Bouwman, raised their daughters, Barbara MacKinnon, Kathi Lee and Lauree Curran, in the house they built around the corner from her childhood home. After 50 years of marriage, Roger preceded her in death in 1997. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Russell, Jack, Bud, Paul, Gilbert and Jim. Much happiness was brought to her later in life by her special friend, Bob DeJonge, who passed away in 2018.She is survived by her daughters, her brother, David Lamar, and her grandchildren, Calista Chandler, Micky Lee, Zachary Curran and Alex Curran.Ruth was an avid knitter and crocheter who honed her skills over the years to a level that is unimaginable to most. She diligently wove prayer shawls, mittens, and hats for charity by the hundreds. When visiting Ruth, you would always see a few works in progress on her table, within view of her beloved hummingbird feeders. She was always quick with a smile and could surprise you with her wit. Ruth loved to laugh and always valued a sense of humor in others.She will be laid to rest at Graafschap Cemetery on Thursday August 6 at 10:30am.Donations can be directed to Hospice of Holland in her name.