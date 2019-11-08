Home

Ruth Elaine Hahn

Ruth Elaine Hahn Obituary
Oct. 30, 1932 – Nov. 5, 2019
Ruth passed away at her home in Holland, Michigan Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones. She was the quintessential Christian Nurse, always serving God and others. Her joy and bright light shines in the many lives she touched. She is survived by her husband, Mel Hahn, four children, Steve Hahn, Phil Hahn, Debra Calvo, and Ruth Robinson, nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 1:30pm followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00pm, Sunday, November 10th at Zion Lutheran Church at 77 32nd St., Holland, Michigan 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2019
