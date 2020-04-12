|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Fynewever, 93, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Freedom Village.
Ruth was born February 24, 1927, in Caledonia, Michigan, to John and Anna (Ploeg) Van Laan. She graduated from Calvin College and later from the Blodgett Hospital Nursing Program. In 1949, Ruth married Forrest Fynewever and they raised their children in both Colorado and later Holland, Michigan. Ruth became the first State of Michigan certified occupational health nurse (COHN). When the Fynewever family returned from Colorado to work at Herman Miller Inc., Ruth spent great effort in preparation for the certification process and state board examination. Ruth was instrumental in launching the Herman Miller employee health clinic where she worked until her retirement. Ruth and Forrest were members of Christ Memorial Church where she was active in the Stephen's Ministry for many years. In 2010, after 61 years of marriage, Forrest preceded her in death. Ruth was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Fynewever Miller, in 1983.
She is survived by her children: Mark and Sue Ann Fynewever of Cincinatti, OH, Matthew and Joanne Fynewever of Grand Haven, Katie Fynewever of Holland, 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many extended family.
A family interment service will take place in Graafschap Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland MI 49423. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020