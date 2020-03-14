|
Mrs. Ruth L. (Kuiper) Husted passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1945, and lived in Holland her entire life. For many years, she worked for Holland Public Schools as a teacher's assistant. Married in 1962 to Terry Husted, together they raised four children and enjoyed boating, camping, and sharing their time with friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Alma Kuiper, and her husband, Terry. She is survived by her daughter Sue Watson and her husband, John, and their children Audrey and Jack, of Newburgh, IN; her daughter Deb Hahn and her husband Steve, of Holland, MI, and their daughter, Alexandria Hahn, of Detroit, MI; her son Tom Husted and his wife Cari, of Cincinnati, OH; and her son Dave Husted and his wife Alison, and their children Isabel and Samuel, of Sandwich, MA. She is survived by her sister, Mary DeWitt, and her brother, Paul Kuiper, both of Holland, MI. A service will be held at a future date. Information will be available by emailing [email protected].
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020