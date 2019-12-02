|
Ruth Kaashoek Rus, born, July 3, 1927 in Holland, MI; died, November 16, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.
On Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the early hours of a beautiful San Francisco morning, Ruth Kaashoek Rus took her last breath and rocketed from her body into a beloved mystery. Impressive it must have been to her husband Louis who had preceded her by some 15 years. And joyful, for we will assume they will no longer desire to pinch each other, to her sister, Dorothy, who preceded her by only a few months. Ruth's love and fondness for her brother, Bob Kaashoek, sister-in-law Carlene Kaashoek, and youngest sister, Rosie Reynolds means she will remain with those she left behind.
Ruth was a pianist who graduated from the Eastman School of Music with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in piano performance. Ruth also received, with her Masters Degree, the Performer's Certificate. She had a distinguished career as Professor of Piano at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. But more importantly, Ruth was a musician and some even described her as a musician's musician. When Ruth was within her music, she was happy.
Ruth and Lou retired from teaching to their favorite city, San Francisco. Ruth had three children as diverse as San Francisco itself: Laurel, Marvin, and Charles. Laurel Rus and Don Bullick live in the San Francisco Bay area; Marvin Rus and Heather Hutton live in Rochester, NY, where Marvin works at the Eastman School of Music as a Piano Technician; and Charles Rus, who bears Ruth's musicianship and talents to the fullest extent, presently resides in San Diego as Director of Music at St. Andrew's-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Ruth had three grandchildren who were very dear to her: Emily Louisa Rus, who lives in Los Angeles with her partner Danny Rubenstein; William Quinlan Rus, who lives in Boston; and Nelleke Bronwyn Rus, who lives in Rochester.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 2, 2019