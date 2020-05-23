Ruth Klingenberg
Ruth Klingenberg, 89, passed away after a 2 year fight with Alzheimer's. She is from Holland, but was residing in Washington State. Ruth was predeceased in death by her Husband Norman in 1994. Ruth is survived by her son Tom, grandson Scott, sister Dorothy Smallegan and brother Jason Wyngarden. Ruth and Norm originated and owned Donutville in Holland. After the business was sold, Ruth worked for Crown Motors until she retired. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother and moved to Washington State to spend time with her son and grandson. A private celebration of life event will be scheduled in Holland later this year.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
tom. So sad to read of ruth's passing. She was so gracious to put up with me spending so much time in her house. She & norm were so much fun to be around. You all were great 32nd street neighbors!
Tim houting
Neighbor
