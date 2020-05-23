Ruth Klingenberg, 89, passed away after a 2 year fight with Alzheimer's. She is from Holland, but was residing in Washington State. Ruth was predeceased in death by her Husband Norman in 1994. Ruth is survived by her son Tom, grandson Scott, sister Dorothy Smallegan and brother Jason Wyngarden. Ruth and Norm originated and owned Donutville in Holland. After the business was sold, Ruth worked for Crown Motors until she retired. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother and moved to Washington State to spend time with her son and grandson. A private celebration of life event will be scheduled in Holland later this year.



