|
|
Ruth Knap, 88 of Beaverdam went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Ada Hassevoort, brothers, Herm (Sena Mae), Harold (Ann), Ed (Gert), Pete, Bud (Gert), Ger (Janet), Bob, Don, sisters, Margaret (John) Holstege, Harriet (John) Holstege, Ann (Henry) Driesenga, Pearl (Pete) Driesenga, Gen (Chet) Brinks, Evelyn, Jean (Pete) Dreyer, in-laws Arie and Johanna Knap, Irene (Jay) Quick, and her grandson Jordon Knap in 2018. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth, her children Jan (Ray) Van Drie, Gary (Deb) Knap, Craig (Teryl) Knap, Jim (Nancy) Knap, Glen (Jodi) Knap, Connie Knap, Judy (Bruce) Smoes, 12 grandchildren, 7+1 great grandchildren, her sister Kay (Terry) Kraai, sisters-in-law Joan Hassevoort, Bev Hassevoort, Betty Hassevoort, many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a mother who cared deeply about the spiritual life of her family, praying for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Noordeloos CRC, where she and Ken enjoyed their Bible Study Group and activities with the Seniors' Group. For many years Ruth served as a Crossroads Bible Institute Instructor. In her younger years, in addition to being a busy mother and farmer's wife, she served the Beaverdam Reformed Church in the women's ministry, as the church librarian, a "nursery grandma", Kids' Hope mentor, and catechism teacher. Her family would like to thank the staff of the telemetry unit at Holland Hospital for their kind care prior to her death and the staff of Resthaven Care Center for their faithful, loving care for the past 20 months. Memorial Contributions may be given to Resthaven - memo Benevolence Fund or the American Bible Society – memo Bibles for China. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2 from 2 - 5 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland 49424. The Funeral will be at 11 am on Monday, February 3 at the Noordeloos CRC, 4055-112th Ave, Holland, 49424. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 31, 2020