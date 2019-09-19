Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Nuismer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Nuismer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Nuismer Obituary
Ruth Nuismer, age 94 of Holland, passed away on September 16, 2019. Born with a competitive streak, Ruth's smile could fill any room. She enjoyed playing sports, card games and Bingo. She spent a lot of her time with friends at Evergreen Commons during her later years. She worked for the telephone company in her early years and she also worked at the Board of Public Works for over 10 years. She enjoyed spending time with family playing games and she loved reading. She was a woman of faith, and a member of Calvary Reformed Church. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis, her brothers and sisters, and her grandson-in-law Thomas Starback. She is survived by her children: Bob and Cindy Nuismer, William and Sandy Nuismer, and Jerry and Judy Nuismer; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services with Pastor Dan Carter officiating. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 1971 E. Beltline NE, Suite 216, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Nuismer family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now