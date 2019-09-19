|
|
Ruth Nuismer, age 94 of Holland, passed away on September 16, 2019. Born with a competitive streak, Ruth's smile could fill any room. She enjoyed playing sports, card games and Bingo. She spent a lot of her time with friends at Evergreen Commons during her later years. She worked for the telephone company in her early years and she also worked at the Board of Public Works for over 10 years. She enjoyed spending time with family playing games and she loved reading. She was a woman of faith, and a member of Calvary Reformed Church. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis, her brothers and sisters, and her grandson-in-law Thomas Starback. She is survived by her children: Bob and Cindy Nuismer, William and Sandy Nuismer, and Jerry and Judy Nuismer; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services with Pastor Dan Carter officiating. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 1971 E. Beltline NE, Suite 216, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Nuismer family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019